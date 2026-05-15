HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to indict former Cuban President Raúl Castro in connection to the Brothers to the Rescue shootdown, according to Reuters and CBS News.

The Feb. 24, 1996 downing of the unarmed planes over international waters claimed the lives of four flyers who were on the humanitarian mission.

According to multiple reports, the three U.S. citizens and legal U.S. resident who were killed — Armando Alejandre, Jr., Carlos Costa, Mario Manuel de la Peña, and Pablo Morales — were part of Brothers to the Rescue, an exile group of volunteer pilots that searched for people in rafts trying to flee the island.

Friday morning, a reporter asked U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about the matter after he boarded Air Force One in China.

“I don’t want to comment on that; I’ll let DOJ comment on it, but they need help, as you know,” he said. “You’re talking about a declining country; they are really a nation or a country in decline.”

The families of the victims and members of the Cuban exile community in South Florida have long called for action against Castro, 94, the brother of Fidel Castro.

In a February interview with 7News, De la Peña’s parents, Miriam and Mario, did not mince words when it came to Cuba’s former leader.

“He’s a criminal. He should have been indicted,” said Mario.

“I would like to see anybody that commits such a crime indicted and serve prison for murder,” said Miriam.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., and other politicians have pushed for this indictment, writing letters to the Trump administration.

“Raúl Castro admitted that he gave the orders to shoot it down, and so, Raúl Castro is guilty,” said Gimenez in a CNN interview.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has been overseeing an effort to examine potential crimes against senior Cuban officials for the past several months, but it remains unclear when an indictment against Castro could come, as a grand jury would need to approve the charges.

The report about a possible indictment against Castro came hours after Cuban and U.S. officials confirmed a meeting between top Cuban officials and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Havana where Cuban leaders appeared to accept a $100 million humanitarian offer from the United States. it’s unclear how the news of the possible indictment is going to play a role in those discussions.

In response to CBS News’ initial report, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in an X post, “Let ‘er rip, it’s been a long time coming.”

There is no clear timeline as to when a potential indictmen would happen, but according to multiple reports, it is going to be happening soon.

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