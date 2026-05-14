MIAMI (WSVN) - After Cuba’s national energy grid suffered a major failure, the country’s leader announced he would be accepting an offer of humanitarian aid from the United States, but the news was greeted witn skepticism by South Florida’s Cuban American community.

In a statement posted in Spanish on X, Thursday, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the country will not stand in the way of accepting $100 million in humanitarian aid being offered by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It reads:

“If there is truly a willingness on the part of the United States government to provide aid in the amounts it announces and in full conformity with the universally recognized practices for humanitarian assistance, it will encounter no obstacles or ingratitude from Cuba, however inconsistent and paradoxical the offer may seem to a people that the United States government itself punishes collectively in a systematic and ruthless manner.”

Friday morning, Cubans at Café Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood told 7News that while that sounds like a great deal, they’re just not optimistic that the money will actually make it to the Cuban people.

Díaz-Canel’s change of heart follows CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s unannounced trip to Havana to meet with Raul Castro’s grandson and other Cuban officials.

“This is the same agency, the CIA, that the Cuban government has blamed for decades,” said Patrick Oppman, CNN’s Havana Bureau Chief. “You know, they are the devil in the eyes of the Cuban government, so to accept this visit shows how dire things are.

The need for relief comes as the island continues to deal with crippling electricity and fuel shortages, as authorities ration power.

The country’s massive fuel shortage is happening in the aftermath of the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. Prior to being taken into U.S. custody, Maduro was a primary supplier of oil for the Caribbean island.

Over the months since Maduro’s capture, Cuba has faced numerous blackouts, particularly in the last several weeks.

On Thursday, Cuban Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said they’ve tun out of oil, and with summer beginning, the situation is worsening.

Cubans on the island, like 73-year-old Jose Bueno, said they’re forced to light fires in their backyards just to cook. Many districts in Havana remained without electricity for up to 22 hours at a time this week.

Now, all eyes are on Cuban leaders, as many question whether or not they will accept the U.S.’ demands.

“The way to end the suffering of the Cuban people is for this regime to go. They’re the ones that have caused this suffering. We haven’t had elections in over 65 years. They’ve got political prisoners. Hey, it’s time for you to go,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla.

During Thursday’s conversation with the Ratcliffe, Cuban officials reportedly told him they do not feel they pose any threat to U.S. security. They are also not happy with their continued inclusion on the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism.

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