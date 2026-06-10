MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The man at the center of an overnight armed robbery that ended with an intruder shot dead by a neighbor has been arrested, after investigators say the incident was drug-related and a search warrant turned up more than $6 million in cash and narcotics combined.

Anthony Gordon, the alleged robbery victim, and his girlfriend were both taken into custody following the investigation, the Miami Gardens Police Department said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at the home seized approximately $1.4 million in cash and narcotics with an estimated street value of $5 million.

The arrests stem from a shooting Tuesday morning near Northwest 36th Avenue and 173rd Terrace.

According to police, an intruder broke into the home around 1:30 a.m. and attempted to rob Gordon and his girlfriend. The girlfriend fled to a neighbor’s home for help. That neighbor retrieved a firearm, returned to the couple’s home and shot the intruder in the head.

The subject was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“That neighbor fired his weapon, striking the subject in the head,” Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado said Tuesday.

The neighbor, who later spoke with 7News about the shooting and chose to remain anonymous, has not been charged.

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