MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens resident opened fire after his next-door neighbor alerted him about an armed attempted robbery overnight, killing the subject, police said.

Miami Gardens Police units responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 36th Avenue and 173rd Terrace, early Tuesday morning

“Upon arrival, we found the subject of an armed robbery on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado.

According to investigators, an intruder who was attempting to rob a home awakened a couple residing there at around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said the female victim ran to her next-door neighbor’s home for help. Shortly after, the neighbor retrieved a firearm and came to the couple’s home.

“That neighbor fired his weapon, striking the subject in the head,” said Delgado.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded shortly after.

“The subject was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Delgado.

7’s Drone Force hovered above the scene of the overnight shooting just after 7 a.m.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing for clues and taking photographs in the yard of the home and along a sidewalk in front of the residence. Numerous evidence markers and a large pool of blood were also seen on the ground.

The neighbor who opened fire is not expectred to face any charges. It remains unclear whether the subject knew anyone involved, as well as whether this was a random or targeted attempted robbery, as police continue to investigate.

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