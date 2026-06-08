OFF THE COAST OF CUBA (WSVN)– An earthquake occurred Monday afternoon off the west coast of Cuba and some in South Florida felt the shaking of the quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was of a 6.1 magnitude, which is considered strong.

Meteorologists say there are about 120 of these type of earthquakes per year across a large area.

Shaking was felt across Florida in the aftermath in the early afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

NWS said there is no active tsunami threat is expected from the earthquake.

Seismologists suggests where one lives could determine if they felt the shaking of the earthquake. If one lives inside a mid-to-high level building, then they may have felt the shaking.

“Had that been under a populated city, it could cause some decent damage. Fortunately, this was off the coast but felt for a very long distance away, all the way out to Jacksonville, Florida,” said USGS Seismologist Paul Earle.

Experts also said people are more likely to feel it if they are indoors and sitting quietly.

The unsettling movements led to some people to evacuate their high-rises in Miami and post their reaction to social media.

“So we just experienced an earthquake in Miami because my building was shaking,” said Janin Cruz. “I stepped out and now there’s a bunch of people out here.”

Others posted video of shaking interior items to social media. From a condominium chandelier to a water cooler in Fort Lauderdale, people across South Florida felt the tremble.

7Skyforce hovered over a high-rise in Kendall that was briefly evacuated out of caution.

“I was busy doing work and they made a public announcement to evacuate the building and said, ‘This is real,'” said employee Laurie Sochin.

“My workmates felt it in the break room and they came in and told us,” said employee Jack Hodapp.

Some Miami-Dade County buildings were also evacuated such as the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Up in Broward, area resident Mark spoke to 7News over the phone to express his thoughts on the earthquake.

“Earthquakes are very, very distinctive,” he said.

For Mark, who lived in northern California for most of his life, he knew immediately what the shaking was.

“I’ve been through 100 of them, let’s say, over the course of decades. It’s always the same. It’s kind of a twisting, creaking, swaying and there’s some noise involved in them. It’s obvious as day to me,” he said.

Overall, experts said South Florida residents reported windows rattling, brief swaying in a building and hanging lights moving. All reports were short lived.

The City of Miami said Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls of shaking. No major property damage or significant injuries was reported.

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