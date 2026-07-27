DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A former professional tennis player from Uruguay was arrested after police said he threatened employees with a tennis racket, damaged hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise and caused a disturbance inside a sporting goods store in Doral.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a reported criminal mischief incident on July 24 at a store near Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 27th Street.

Employees told police the man entered the business, intentionally damaged merchandise, threatened workers and fled in a gray Mazda 3.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Nicolas Xiviller, who later transitioned from professional tennis to professional padel.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives said Xiviller selected a tennis racket and swung it aggressively before it became caught on a clothing rack and broke. He then grabbed another racket and continued swinging it inside the store.

Police said an employee approached Xiviller and tried to escort him out after telling him to stop misusing the equipment. Investigators said Xiviller responded, “If you touch me again, I’ll kill you,” while still holding the racket, causing the employee to fear for his life.

Authorities said the disturbance disrupted business operations and alarmed customers and employees.

Before leaving, Xiviller allegedly smashed the racket on the floor several times, permanently damaging it.

Police said the store manager then approached him, and Xiviller allegedly threatened him in Spanish, saying, “Te voy a romper la cara,” which translates to, “I am going to break your face.”

Investigators said he then punched and headbutted the front door before leaving the store.

The damaged merchandise was valued at $568.

Police later located Xiviller at a Wawa in Doral, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A judge set Xiviller’s bond at $5,650, including $5,000 for aggravated assault, release on his own recognizance for assault, $500 for criminal mischief and $150 for disorderly conduct.







Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.