KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A special contest drew a crowd of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes to Key West.

More than 130 look-alikes took to the stage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar to compete for the 45th annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.

The winner, Chris Dutton from Tampa, made history. He became the first “young Hemingway” to win the title.

Dutton won by sporting the author’s dark hair and mustache, breaking from the traditional white-bearded look of past champions.

The weekend of fun continued outside the bar when the Hemingway look-alikes took to the streets for Key West’s annual Running of the Bulls. The event recreated the famous Pamplona tradition with life-size bulls on wheels instead of the real thing.

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