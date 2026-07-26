(WSVN) - A South Florida woman on the FBI’s most wanted fraudsters list was captured and faces charges.

41-year-old Elaine Escoe was charged last year with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

She is accused of an alleged role in a scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

When a warrant was issued, Escoe failed to appear and fled to Jamaica.

FBI Miami’s West Palm Beach resident agency is investigating.

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