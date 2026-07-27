MIAMI (WSVN) - Bodycam video obtained by 7News offers an additional view of a woman’s alleged drunken tirade on the Palmetto Expressway that led to her arrest.

Dr. Gisell Mansur of Cutler Bay was hit with a list of charges, which included spitting on a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and attacking her husband, and later lost her job as a result of her demeanor during the incident. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office now says there’s insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

According to the arrest report, Mansur had gone out day drinking with a friend at a lounge near Miami International Airport on Dec. 9., 2025. She called her husband for a ride back home.

“They called me to come pick them up. I did. They started fighting, they started getting very aggressive in the car,” Mansur’s husband told troopers.

He told troopers while they were driving on the Palmetto Expressway, Mansur started kicking and hitting him in the head, forcing him to pull the car over on the southbound SR 826 exit ramp to West Flagler Street.

“When I pulled over, she got out of the car, ran in traffic,” said her husband.

The arrest report states “she was sitting in the middle of the main roadway while blocking rush hour traffic.”

When troopers arrived to the scene, Mansur was on her knees in the median.

“Please let me tell them I’m a doctor. I am a doctor. I am a doctor,” Mansur told troopers.

Later, she’s seen crawling away from officers.

Dashcam video from one of the FHP cruisers picked up her husband telling troopers explaining her drunken behavior.

“When she drinks, she’s a different person,” her husband told troopers.

Authorities also accused Mansur of spitting in the face of one of the FHP troopers who responded to the area.

It’s why, they say, troopers were forced to place a bag over her head to keep it from happening again.

Weeks after the incident, court documents show Mansur’s husband refused to cooperate with investigators in connection to the battery charge Mansur was facing.

As a result, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in a statement that “there was insufficient evidence to move forward on the disorderly conduct/intox charges.”

As for the other charges, “there was no factual basis for an assault on a police officer.”

Instead of moving forward with the case against Mansur, “the victim [and] police officers agreed that the defendant was to complete substance abuse treatment and counseling along with an apology letter to the officer involved.”

The State Attorney’s Office said no further action would be taken and that the case had been closed.

7News requested an interview with Mansur who initially expressed interest but later denied that request.

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