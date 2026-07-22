SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view captures a former doctor’s drunken outburst on the Palmetto Expressway that landed her behind bars.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the actions of 39-year-old Gisell Mansur went from bad to worse as she was accused of throwing a kicking, screaming, and spitting fit last December.

According to the arrest report, the trouble started when Mansur decided to day drink with friends at a lounge near Miami International Airport. Her husband told responding troopers that after she and her friends had drinks, they called him for a ride.

“They called me to come pick them up. I did,” said the husband.

But he explained that as he was driving along the Palmetto Expressway, his wife became verbally aggressive toward the friend.

“They started fighting. They started getting very aggressive in the car,” he is heard telling troopers.

He tried to intervene, but it only made things worse. The report states Mansur started kicking him in the face from the back seat and knocking him in the head, prompting him to pull over.

Once the car was placed in park, things escalated.

“When I pulled over, she got out of the car, ran in traffic,” the husband told troopers.

Mansur got out of the car, hopped on the hood, and then decided to sit in the middle of the main roadway, blocking rush hour traffic,” according to the report.

By the time troopers arrived, Mansur had moved to the side of the road.

During the tense moments between troopers and Mansur, she kept repeating that she was a doctor. At one point, cameras captured her distraught on her knees on the side of the freeway.

“Please let me tell them I’m a doctor. I am a doctor. I am a doctor,” she said.

As troopers spoke to her husband, he said, “When she drinks, she’s a different person.”

A trooper claimed in the arrest report that Mansur used bodily fluids to put up a fight against her arrest.

“While restraining Mansur, she spit directly into my face with saliva and blood on the left side of my face,” the trooper writes in the arrest report.

Responding troopers would ultimately decide to bag her head to prevent her from spitting at them again as she was hauled off to jail.

During the struggle, troopers said they had to use a taser against Mansur to get the situation under control, according to the report.

She was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct, intoxication, and battery.

Since then, the case has closed as the State Attorney’s Office decided to take no action on all five charges.

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