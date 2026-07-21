AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating outside of a South Florida hospital after a body was discovered.

7’s Drone Force hovered above the covered cadaver near the emergecy room entrance of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether this individual’s body was dumped outside the Level II trauma center, whether this person died on the sidewalk while trying to reach the hospital, or whether someone intentionally harmed this person as they were leaving or entering the hospital property.

7News has reaced out to the City of Aventura and Aventura Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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