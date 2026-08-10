NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they took a man into custody following a chaotic chain of events that included an officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens, a police pursuit and a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, it all began with a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend at a home in Miami Gardens, early Monday morning.

Police said the boyfriend shot at the home, drove off and came back at around 4:15 a.m., but by that time, a detective had arrived at the residence.

That’s when, authorities said, the subject opened fire at the detective, and the detective returned fire.

A pursuit ensued during which a Miami Gardens Police officer was involved in a crash near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street.

Investigators said the motorist eventually entered the jurisdiction of the City of Opa-locka before crashing in the area of Northwest 107th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the subject was apprehended, put on a stretcher and placed into a rescue truck.

It’s unclear whether the driver, the officer involved in the crash in Miami Gardens or anyone else was hurt in this incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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