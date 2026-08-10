BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) – A powerful earthquake in western Colombia on Monday shook the South American nation and neighboring Ecuador, prompting people to evacuate homes and buildings.

The United States Geological Survey and Colombia’s counterpart both reported a 7.4 magnitude, while relatively deep. Both reported the epicenter in San Jose Del Palmar, a community about 250 miles (400 kilometers) west of Colombia’s capital, Bogota.

Authorities did not immediately report damages or injuries.

The temblor follows two back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes in Venezuela in late June. Those earthquakes destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed more than 5,000 people.

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