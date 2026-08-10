FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are speaking out and demanding justice days after a man was suddenly stabbed at a Fort Lauderdale hot spot.

Margarita Wray has been by her son’s bedside at Broward Health Medical Center ever since Friday morning, when she was told her son was stabbed.

“This guy tried to kill my son,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified that guy as Lawrence Edmonson. The 52-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said the incident happened inside Blue Martini on East Sunrise Boulevard, at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a man who Margarita identified as her son was stabbed inside the bar following a fight.

The victim’s family, who were advised by authorities to not identify their loved one, told 7News he suffered nine stab wounds.

“It punctured his lungs,” said Margarita.

The victim’s sister, Marie Wray, shared what he is going through.

“He’s not conscious. He had a large stroke. He lost a lot of oxygen in the brain,” she said. “He is basically living by the machines.”

“He can’t take it. I’m stressed; I feel like running away,” said Margarita as she fought back tears. “I want my son home, but doctors say that’s not going to happen right now.”

While the family prays for their loved one, they are also demanding justice.

Marie had a message for Edmonson.

“You threw away two lives that night: the life that you have back at home and the life that you affected here, and your actions will have a price,” she said.

Edmonson suffered minor injuries in the fight at the bar. He is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

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