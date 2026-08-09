FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested with a charge of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing incident at a Fort Lauderdale bar.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Lawrence Edmonson, was arrested on Thursday night after a fight led to a stabbing.

The incident happened at the Blue Martini bar on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police also said Edmonson also suffered injuries in the altercation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.