FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day in a Lighthouse Point neighborhood took a violent and deadly turn after two dogs that had gotten loose went on the attack.

Lighthouse Point Police officers responded to a report of an animal bite along the 2600 block of Northeast 52nd Street, just before 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the two dogs involved became loose after they escaped a fenced yard and began roaming the neighborhood.

At some point, they encountered a much smaller dog on the front porch of a home, and one of the larger dogs attacked the smaller canine.

A resident who lives across the street said he was working from home when he heard the commotion as, police said, the owner of the smaller dog and several neighbors attempted to separate the animals. However, they were unsuccessful.

That was when, investigators said, the owner of the smaller dog retrieved a firearm and opened fire, striking the attacking dog. That dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He’s not happy about it. He’s sad because he’s a dog lover, we’re all dog lovers, we all love the dogs,” said Joe, a friend of the homeowner who shot the attacking dog.

Joe said his friend’s dog, who’s named Brodie, was sitting on the front porch when it began.

“And they were just doing yard work, sitting there, and with their puppy too, on a leash, believe it or not. The dog was on his leash,” said Joe. “And the dog came up, and with no hesitation, just grabbed him, it grabbed onto the dog, the puppy really bad and shook it, shook it, shook it. They couldn’t break it up.”

Detectives said the second of the loose dogs fled the area, and later encountered a resident nearby. That dog bit the resident in the leg, causing a puncture wound, and took off.

“There was a second dog too, that was there who was shooed away, that dog then later attacked the other neighbor down the street so there were two dogs; one that attacked the dog, another dog that attacked another neighbor down the street,” said an area resident.

The second loose dog then made its way back to its home, where it was secured by its caretaker.

7Skyforce hovered above the front of the home where the first attack took place. The deceased canine was covered with a yellow tarp.

Paramedics with Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue treated the injured resident, who decided to seek additional medical treatment independently, investigators said.

The smaller dog that was attacked suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

Close friends to Brodie’s family involved said they never wanted something like this to happen. They’re also hopeful that he will survive.

“This whole family is traumatized, they were shaken when I got over here. They’re not good right now, they didn’t want to do that. That was his last resort, he was trying everything,” said Joe.

Authorities say Brodie underwent surgery upon arrival to a veterinary hospital and there is belief he will survive.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon, as police continute to investigate.

Broward County Animal Care officials said the second dog that got loose and returned to its home has now been quarantined.

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