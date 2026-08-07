WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he shot himself in the parking lot at a shopping plaza in West Miami-Dade, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence of Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies near a Wells Fargo branch on the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and 122nd Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

MDSO units actually responded to the shopping plaza nearly three hours earlier, at around 3:20 a.m., to find the man sitting in a car suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded shortly after and transported the man to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

Cameras captured the man being wheeled into the hospital.

Back at the scene, part of the the parking lot was cordoned off by crime scene tape as deputies centered their investigation around a gray car.

On the ground nearby were evidence markers, as detectives laid out pieces of clothing next to the markers and looked for evidence in a tree and a bush off to the side as several bystanders stood nearby.

Deputies were also seen taking a group of people to the CVS pharmacy across the street, but it’s unclear why. The group later walked back and sat in the parking lot.

The scene cleared by 7 a.m. Detectives have not provided further details about this shooting, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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