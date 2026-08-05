MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A case of road rage left a family wrecked on the side of the road in Central Florida.

Body camera footage captured the family of three emerging from the woods in Martin County after deputies said they were hiding following an apparent case of road rage.

Deputies said the family’s car was allegedly forced off a highway by another driver, which caused them to crash through a barbed-wire fence.

911 calls captured the scary moments as a couple and their young son on vacation from North Carolina tried to escape.

“He’s trying to run into us,” said a 911 caller.

“Yeah, he’s trying to wreck our car, he’s chasing us around, we’re trying to get away from him,” said a 911 caller.

According to deputies, the incident unfolded Saturday, after the family and a relative in a separate car encountered that driver.

“Our suspect, who’s doing the same thing now to both cars, brake checking them, throwing things at the car, trying to run them off the roads,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Their relative was able to get away before the suspect allegedly conducted a Precision Immobilization Technique on the family’s car.

“We thought we could get off on the exit really quick and lose him but nope,” said the father.

Deputies later arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Michael Jeffries Spires, who said the two cars hit him first.

“This blue car ran into me, so I took off after it,” said Spires on bodycam footage.

Authorities said there was no evidence of a previous confrontation between the suspect and victims.

Nobody was hurt and Spires now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

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