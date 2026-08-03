DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A California inmate has been extradited to Broward County after investigators said advances in DNA technology helped solve the nearly 40-year-old sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman in Deerfield Beach.

Gregory Rollison, 60, was arrested Sunday and extradited from California, where prosecutors said he is serving a prison sentence. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said DNA evidence linked him to the July 1987 attack.

According to BSO, the victim was asleep in her apartment in the 300 block of North Federal Highway at around 2 a.m. when a man climbed the outside of the building, entered through a sliding door on an enclosed balcony and tied her up before sexually assaulting her twice at knifepoint.

Investigators said the suspect then stole items from the home and fled.

At the time, the case remained unsolved because investigators lacked the DNA technology needed to identify a suspect.

Although detectives suspected Rollison after another violent attack with similar circumstances days later, they were unable to move forward without a positive identification or forensic evidence.

The investigation was revived years later by BSO Detective Andrew Gianino, who was one of the original responding deputies in 1987.

Working with the BSO Crime Lab and crime scene detectives, investigators re-examined evidence using modern DNA testing, ultimately identifying a DNA profile that matched Rollison.

“What began as an unsolved sexual assault nearly 40 years ago…ended this year,” BSO said in announcing the arrest.

“In a case like this where I was on scene in 1987 and physically met the victim, and now all these years later she’s passed away, it feels like it went full circle, and we were able to provide her some rest, if there is such a thing for her,” Gianino said. “I think it’s really important for people to know and to maintain hope. So long as there’s DNA there’s always a chance.”

During bond court Monday, Rollison waived his appearance. Prosecutors told the judge he had been sentenced in California before being brought to Broward County to face the cold case charges.

Court records show California authorities have placed a hold on him, meaning he cannot be released even if bond is posted.

A judge found probable cause and set Rollison’s bond at $50,000 on the sexual battery charge and $80,000 on the burglary charge.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.