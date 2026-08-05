MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a Doral Police officer apparently took his own life in Southwest Miami-Dade, a 7News source said.

7News cameras captured a solemn police escort as the officer’s body was taken to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, late Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 160th Street, just after 6:20 a.m. and found a man unresponsove, investigators said.

The 7News source said the unresponsive man was a Doral Police officer.

7 Skyforce hovered above an ambulance transport carrying the man as it made its way under police escort.

A U.S. flag waved as the motorcade arrived at the medical examiner’s office in Miami, while many law enforcement officers, including Doral Police officers, stood on the street saluting as a final show of respect.

The City of Doral took to Instagram to confirm one of their officers lost his life but did not provide further details. The statement reads in part:

“Today we say goodbye not only to an exceptional public servant, but to a man who wore his badge with integrity, humility and an unwavering sense of duty. His kindness, his dedication to serving others, and his steadfast commitment to the safety of our comunity will forever remain in our hearts.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, 1-800-273-8255 or visit 988lifeline.org. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.