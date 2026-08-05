WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars and charged with attempted murder in West Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, 51-year-old Michael Simpson intentionally turned off a lung oxygen system being used by the diver of another boat on July 29.

The incident occurred after they had gotten into an argument over a lobster diving location near Fisher Island, according to detectives.

The diver was brought back to the surface and was not hurt.

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