SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old woman is being held without bond after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators said she uploaded a video to TikTok depicting child sexual abuse involving her 4-year-old son.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after authorities received a CyberTip reporting that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to TikTok from an account linked to Maylin Elena Viana.

Investigators said the video showed Viana’s 4-year-old son partially naked while she exposed and fondled his genitalia as she looked at the camera.

Authorities located Viana on Wednesday and transported her to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Robbery Bureau headquarters for questioning.

After being advised of her Miranda rights, investigators said Viana made admissions during the interview.

She also gave written consent for detectives to examine her cellphone, where investigators said they found another video involving the child on an Instagram account associated with him.

Detectives determined the videos met the legal definition of child sexual abuse material under Florida law, according to the arrest report.

Viana was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During bond court Thursday, a judge found probable cause on both charges.

A judge set a $7,500 bond on one charge and ordered Viana held without bond on the second pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The judge also ordered her to have no contact with the child while the case is pending.

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