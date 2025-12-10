MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay woman was arrested after authorities say she kicked her husband in the face, jumped onto the hood of an SUV, blocked rush hour traffic on State Road 826 and later spat blood and saliva at a trooper while being restrained.

Gisell Maria Mansur, 39, faces charges including resisting an officer with violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery, disorderly intoxication and breach of the peace, according to an arrest report.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded around 4 p.m., Tuesday, to reports of a woman lying on top of a vehicle and sitting in the middle of the roadway at the southbound SR 826 exit ramp to West Flagler Street. Miami-Dade deputies had already separated the parties when FHP arrived.

Troopers said Mansur was “noticeably heavily intoxicated,” crying and crawling along the grassy shoulder. For her safety and that of drivers, she was detained and placed in a patrol car.

Her husband reportedly told troopers he had picked up Mansur and a friend, both intoxicated, from a restaurant.

According to the arrest report, he said Mansur became verbally aggressive toward the friend, prompting him to pull over to calm things down — but Mansur allegedly kicked him in the face from the back seat before jumping onto the hood and then sitting in the roadway, blocking traffic. FDOT cameras captured parts of the incident, the report said.

The friend was transported to Jackson West Hospital due to intoxication.

Troopers said Mansur later became combative at FHP Troop E headquarters, refusing to exit the patrol car, kicking the door and rear window, and spitting blood and saliva directly into a trooper’s face.

She was restrained with the help of another trooper, who used a Taser dry stun to regain control, according to the report.

Mansur was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.