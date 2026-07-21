COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A night at the movies turned into an attack on a woman after a theater patron became violent after he appeared to be set off by her laughter.

The 24-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, tells 7News the incident landed her at the hospital with a fractured finger, bruised cheek, and an eye injury.

“Yeah, he got angry,” said the woman.

Video captured inside Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove showed a group of friends seeing a movie late Sunday night. The victim said they all laughed at a scene in the movie.

“Something happened in the movie and we are laughing like, ha ha ha… and he say, ‘shut the [expletive] up [expletive].’ and I said, ‘You can say, be quiet, not shut the [expletive] up [expletive],'” the woman said.

She said the man sitting in front did not like their laughter, and started heading their way.

“And he walked to me saying, ‘I want to throw away all of your food’ and I said ‘Do it.’ and he did it, but I never thought he was going to get the tray and hit me on my face and break my finger.” she said.

Video then shows the man slapping the woman in the face with a pizza pan and then throws pizza slices on a plate toward the air.

The victim is seen covering her face as her friends wondered what upset the man.

“What happened?” said a person in the video.

After this, the woman said the man casually returned to his row to continue to watch the movie.

“He hit me and then went to his seat, and sat like nothing, then he said, ‘Cheers,'” the woman said.

Her friend snapped a picture of him lifting his plastic cup, before they called for security and police.

As a guard took the man out of the theater, the group followed them, hoping the guard would hold him there until police arrived.

But the victim said the man was let go prior to police’s arrival.

“I was crying and my friends were mad because they let him go,'” the woman said.

By the time officers got there, the man was long gone.

“If we don’t have the video, they believe him, not me.” said the woman.

She said she’s thankful her friend thought to record a video of the attack, which has now been turned over to police.

According to the Miami Police Department Assault Unit, the case is now under investigation.

7News has reached out to the cinema for a statement, but have not gotten a response.

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