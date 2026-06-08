WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people appeared to be detained following a police investigation in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue between Sixth and Eighth Street, capturing Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies detaining at least three people.

According to 7Skyforce, a black vehicle was being followed by troopers on Monday afternoon, but was ultimately stopped after troopers and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Three people jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby property near Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, but were ultimately detained after a brief search, according to 7’s Ralph Rayburn.

The northbound lanes of 127th Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street are closed, but the southbound lanes have since re-opened, according to 7Skyforce.

A special K-9 unit has been called in by officials to help in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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