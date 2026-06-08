FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble in the water in downtown Fort Lauderdale after a man drowns.

Police said they got a call about a man going into the New River.

Officers, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, searched for the man.

The man was eventually found and rushed to Broward Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said if you know anything about the incident, you are urged to call the police.

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