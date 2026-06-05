MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of the 6700 block of Collins Avenue early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to officials.

Surveillance video from a nearby business pieces together what occurred on the streets of Miami Beach. A man is seen walking along Collins Avenue then goes down the alley. Not long after, another man is seen running in the same direction.

Then a gunshot is heard. A few seconds later, another shot is heard and a man falls to the ground. The shooter runs away from the scene.

7News cameras captured SWAT teams scouring the area with long guns and a K-9 unit as they search for a possible subject. Around noon on Friday, cameras captured officers detaining a man.

Someone at a nearby business heard the early morning gunfire and ran out to find the wounded man in the alley. He began screaming for help.

Residents who live in the area were shocked to hear what happened.

“I rode my bike to see why this is taking so long and as I came over here to Indian Creek, I noticed that they had some of the roads shut down completely. They had SWAT on both sides. I heard that there was a shooting so I stayed away from the area. I’ve been through a lot of excitement and this is just another day on the beach,” said a man.

Chris Walker told 7News she heard two shots ring out in the area.

“We heard two pops. About a half hour later I started hearing sirens but that was it, just heard two gunshots,” she said.

As the shooting investigation continues, the northbound lanes of Collins Avenue at 67th Street has been shut down.

Drivers are urged to take a detour west at 67th Street to Harding Avenue and Indian Creek Drive.

Authorities say the detained individual is a person of interest. The victim has not been identified.

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