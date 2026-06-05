NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway after a driver suffered a medical episode.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the express lanes of the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 122nd Avenue on Friday morning.

Troopers said they assisted MDSO in stopping a car that was attempting to flee. MDSO said no criminal incident took place and that the crash stemmed from a medical episode.

7News cameras captured a car with its driver side window damaged and law enforcement officials surrounding it.

The Friday morning law enforcement activity led to some traffic trouble for morning commuters.

The SUV has seen been towed away.

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