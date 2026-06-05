MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of the 6700 block of Collins Avenue early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to officials.

7News cameras captured SWAT teams scouring the area with long guns and a K-9 unit as they search for a possible subject. Around noon on Friday, cameras captured officers detaining a man.

Residents who live in the area were shocked to hear what happened.

“I rode my bike to see why this is taking so long and as I came over here to Indian Creek, I noticed that they had some of the roads shut down completely. They had SWAT on both sides. I heard that there was a shooting so I stayed away from the area. I’ve been through a lot of excitement and this is just another day on the beach,” said a man.

As the shooting investigation continues, the northbound lanes of Collins Avenue at 67th Street has been shut down.

Drivers are urged to take a detour west at 67th Street to Harding Avenue and Indian Creek Drive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.