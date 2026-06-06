HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have identified the woman who washed up on the shore of Hollywood Beach on Wednesday.

The victim was identified by FWC officials as 31-year-old Kellie Melinda Williams.

FWC officials also said that Williams was found by two fishermen on Hollywood Beach, and that the victim had injuries consistent with a vessel strike.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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