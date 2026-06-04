HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly discovery on Hollywood Beach has triggered a police investigation.

Hollywood Police units found the body of a woman on the shore near North Boardwalk and Thomas Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The area was closed off with crime tape as police began their investigation.

7News cameras captured officers on the sand and the boardwalk combing for any clues.

Officials said that an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, and they will also examine missing persons’ reports to identify her, as their investigation continues.

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