FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A JetBlue plane heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced a near miss with another aircraft on Monday.

The passengers aboard JetBlue Flight 1256 landed safely in Fort Lauderdale, and many did not know about the tense moments during the flight.

But audio from the flight and air traffic controllers shows how the close call was avoided.

“JetBlue 1579 maintain 6,000 ’til advised. There’s a [Visual Flight Rules] out there that’s been trying to climb at aircraft… about your two o’clock, eight miles,” said an air traffic controller.

“Wonderful,” responded a pilot.

The pilots were told more about the location of the other aircraft.

“Actually, reduce your speed to 210 …VFR traffic 10 o’clock and six miles southeast bound at 4,500 feet… Indicated unverified…” said the air traffic controller, “That traffic’s now descending out of 4,200 feet…You can turn back right direct to bunker to intercept…They’re at one o’clock and two miles southwest bound.”

“We’ve got them on [Traffic Collision Avoidance System], they’re turning toward us,” said a pilot.

The incident caused the aircraft to be diverted as it headed towards FLL.

“Yeah I see them also descending. Yeah they are southwest bound…Nope, JetBlue [Flight] 1256… They appear to be leveling at 44 hundred feet now… One o’clock and a mile southwest bound,” said the air traffic controller.

“We have a TCAS alert, we’re moving JetBlue [Flight] 1256. We’re climbing,” said a pilot.

The flight tracking website FlightAware captured the actions that the pilots took to avoid the other plane, nicknamed Mad Max, over the Everglades.

“[JetBlue Flight] 1256, Mad Max, there appears to be south no factor, cross bunker 5,000… cleared for approach,” said the aircraft controller.

The VFR aircraft was a Beechcraft Duchess owned by SunCity Aviation out of North Perry Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement reading in part:

“[JetBlue] Flight 1256 landed safely at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after receiving an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby and not in communications with air traffic control. The required separation was maintained…The FAA is investigating”

After the incident, the pilot thanked air traffic controller officials for their quick directions.

“Thank you for your help,” said the pilot.

“That guy’s insane,” said the air traffic controller, referring to the pilot of the other plane.

SunCity Aviation told 7News that they were operating under federal regulations and claim that their pilot did nothing wrong.

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