MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was found with a gunshot to the shoulder.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Northwest 37th Ave and 195th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the woman was located inside a car suffering from the gunshot wound. Paramedics airlifted her to a local hospital.

Her condition remains unclear.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene capturing detectives surrounding a black car in the middle of the street. Soon after, paramedics rushed a patient to a waiting helicopter.

As the investigation begins, detectives have closed the roadway on from 195th to 192th street on Northwest 37th Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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