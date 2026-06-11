PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — What started as an afternoon swim for a man rapidly turned into a fight for his life after he got attacked by a shark.

Officials say they initially received reports of a possible drowning but several alarming calls made to 911 revealed the desperation as emergency responders rushed to rescue a shark attack victim.

“I’m calling to report a potential shark attack at the [Naval Support Activity] Navy base here in Panama Key,” said a 911 caller.

“You said a shark attack?” the 911 operator asked.

“Yes, sir. I’m looking at it right now,” the caller said.

That 911 call was one of several that alerted emergency crews to the alarming attack, sending first responders to the NSA Panama City naval base.

“I’m calling 911! I’m on the phone, I’m on the phone,” another caller is heard telling 911 operators.

The woman reported that the man suffered serious injuries.

“His arm is entirely severed off,” the woman said.

“His arm is severed off?” the operator asked.

“His arm is pretty much completely taken off,” the first caller said.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they verified that the man had indeed been brutally attacked by a shark.

As good Samaritans helped the man back to shore, a 911 operator informs them to begin emergency procedures to stem the blood loss until first responders could arrive.

“He’s out of the water,” a woman told 911 operators.

“OK, does anybody have a belt where they can stop the bleeding for him?” the operator asked.

“I think they’re tourniqueting it with a shirt or towel,” the woman said.

“That’s fine,” the operator responded.

Officials said the victim, who is a civilian employee at the nearby base, is in his late 20s and was taking a swim in the marina during his lunch break with a colleague. That colleague was unharmed.

“First and foremost, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family, and then second, I wanna share our appreciation for the first responders who rendered initial aid,” said NSA Panama City Commanding Officer Tristan Oliveria.

Authorities say the victim sustained serious injuries to both of his arms. Several good Samaritans also helped provide aid until he could be rushed to the hospital.

One 911 caller told authorities about the moment those individuals helped the man.

“Right now, there’s somebody grabbing the person, yelling for help, coming to the shore right now,” the man said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officials say the victim was immediately rushed into surgery. He remains in critical condition.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have all opened investigations into the attack.

The shark’s species has not yet been determined. Officials have also not released the victim’s name.

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