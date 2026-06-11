HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a hit and run in Hialeah that left a 37-year-old man dead and led to the arrest of the 21-year-old driver.

According to Hialeah Police, the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Okeechobee Road early Thursday morning.

Video captures first responders arriving to help the victim, Kenneth Wimbley, who police believe was on his way to work on his bike when 21-year-old Leonel Alejandro Laferte hit him and kept going.

“They immediately transported him to the hospital where sadly he did succumb to his injuries while he was at the hospital,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Wimbley’s family are now mourning the loss of their loved one and remembering him as a loving person.

In a post on social media, the victim’s mother said: “Unbelievable! How could you leave a human being on the side of the road with no remorse?”

Police said Wimbley was left on the ground for several minutes before a bystander stopped to help.

Hours after the crash, police got a big break in the case.

According to police, Laferte arrived at the police station looking to speak to traffic detectives about the hit-and-run. After a few hours of questioning, police announced the arrest of the 21-year-old.

“This could have been just a tragic accident, but by leaving the scene and then turn themselves in later, he could be facing charges of manslaughter,” said Rodriguez.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Laferte faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving while license suspended.

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