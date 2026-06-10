PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Newly surfaced video captured a disturbing shark strike off the coast of the Florida Panhandle that left a man badly injured.

The victim in the attack, a naval base employee in Panama City, was swimming at a marina when he was pulled underwater by the marine predator.

The victim was on his lunch break with a colleague at the time of the incident.

Officials said the man suffered bites in both arms. He rushed to the hospital, and taken into emergency surgery.

As of Wednesday, the victim remains in critical condition.

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