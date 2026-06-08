NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene Sunday in North Miami Beach, police said.

Shannon Mackey, 32, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, knowingly driving with a suspended license and misrepresenting proof of insurance.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the area of Northeast 167th Street and Northeast Eighth Avenue after receiving reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The victim suffered a head laceration and other apparent serious injuries and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

A witness told investigators she photographed the fleeing vehicle’s license plate and described the driver as a young woman wearing a black T-shirt.

Officers tracked the vehicle, a white Kia, to a residence on Northeast 174th Street, where they found damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators identified Mackey as the driver and took her into custody.

Police said she agreed to speak with officers after being advised of her Miranda rights.

Mackey appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge found probable cause and set bond at $7,500.

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