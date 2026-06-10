HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were arrested in connection with a human trafficking operation ahead of the World Cup.

Police said they’ve taken a dozen men into custody as part of an undercover operation in Homestead.

The operation is part of an effort to target human trafficking and ensure public safety with an increase in visitors expected for the World Cup.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle expressed awareness on the influx of individuals arriving in Miami ahead of the World Cup.

“Now that we know more people are coming, we know that while the good people come, and they want to come and enjoy our beautiful community, this Magic City that we have, these incredible games that we are hosting, we know when the good guys come, the bad guys come too,” said Fernandez.

All 12 men face a slew of charges, including human trafficking and traveling to meet minors.

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