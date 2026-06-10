MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of the prominent real estate developer accused of causing the death of a teenage girl on a 2022 boating accident entered its third day with testimony from a first responder and body camera video that was shown to the jury.

The jury for the trial of George Pino on Wednesday watched bodycam video from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials who first responded to the Labor Day weekend crash.

Additionally, they watched first responders trying to help 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, who died in the crash. As video played, the victim’s family was seen getting emotional.

Prosecutors took to the stand Robert Brutto, a retired Marine Patrol officer for what is now the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first first responders who arrived to the scene of the boat crash.

Brutto testified that when he arrived, he saw Pino, as well as two girls on a good Samaritan’s boat who needed immediate medical attention. Both of these young victims were treated at the scene.

“Did anybody here witness what happened?” Brutto is heard saying in the bodycam video. “We took one female from that boat and two other people. I don’t know if one was a female, but I’m not sure if the other one was a female. So there were three of them.”

“The female that you said was taken off of the other boat, are you referring to Lucy?” said the prosecutor.

“Lucy? Yes,” said Brutto.

Video also shows Sgt. Peter Delgado arriving to what he said was a chaotic situation. Delgado also took the stand on Wednesday.

“What was it like trying to perform CPR on Lucy as you are underway in this boat?” asked a prosecutor.

“Extremely difficult,” said Delgado.

“Did the fire rescue worker have trouble trying to even intubate Lucy?” said the prosecutor.

“Yes, ma’am,” said Delgado.

Delgado testified that he transported Lucy from a good Samaritan’s boat back to a harbor where she was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

“What do you do next?” said the prosecutor.

“We go to, well, we make the decision that we need to go back and help the other patients,” said Delgado.

Fernandez succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

She was one of the 12 girls on Pino’s boat celebrating a birthday. The day was filled with plans. From a boat ride to dinner and a sleepover at a rented house. But it all turned into a tragedy when the vessel, being driven by Pino, struck a channel marker near Boca Chita Key.

Pino’s wife, Cecilia, also took the stand where she said the whole incident was a tragic accident.

“And she died because your husband crashed into that channel marker, right?” said a prosecutor.

“She died because there was an accident,” said Cecilia.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that at the sandbar, drinks were involved. Pino’s lawyers said he wasn’t impaired while driving the boat.

“Yeti. I put some Prosecco and a little splash of Chambord,” said Cecilia when asked about alcohol on the boat.

“OK, and how many of those did you consume?” asked the prosecutor.

“I had one or two,” said Cecilia.

“Was there a cooler on your boat that had alcohol and drinks that afternoon?” said the prosecutor.

“There was,” said Cecilia.

“Do you know how it is that your husband wound up smashing into Channel Marker 15?” said the prosecutor.

“The accident? How it occurred?” asked Cecilia.

“How did he wind up crashing into it?” said the prosecutor.

“I do not know,” said Cecilia.

“Why not?” asked the prosecutor.

“I was looking at my phone trying to send a text to the moms, a video of the girls dancing,” said Cecilia.

Pino is facing several charges, including manslaughter.

Wednesday’s trial ended around 4 p.m.

On Thursday, the jury will view the vessel that was being driven by Pino. Then, the court will hold an afternoon session.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.