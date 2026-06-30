NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the supermarket located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office police vehicles outside the Walmart where the shooting happened.

Deputies have detained a woman and are still investigating the shooting.

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