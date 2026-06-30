PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbreaking new details are coming to light one day after, police said, a boy was found dead inside an SUV outside an early childhood education center in Plantation.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Leslie Novoa, the owner of A World of Discovery Academy, said she called 911 when she, alongside the toddler’s father, discovered a 23-month-old in the back seat of the father’s car, Monday afternoon.

Plantation Police said fire crews declared the child dead at the scene.

“This is hard for the parents, hard for us,” said Novoa.

Novoa said it quickly became clear what had happened.

“Unfortunately, the dad arrived to pick up his child, and when he arrived to the parking lot, he realized he forgot the child,” she said. “He never dropped off the child at the school.”

Novoa said the family has been with her for years. This was their third child at the school, and she is heartbroken by this situation.

“I know the parent didn’t mean to … ’cause I’ve known them for six years,” she said. “Like I said before, they’re a very loving family, and unfortunately, this happened.”

On Monday, crime scene tape stretched across the parking lot of the day care as investigators focused on a black SUV. Investigators put up a tent around the vehicle as they pieced together what happened.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent hours at the scene gathering evidence.

Now parents at the preschool and others are praying for the community, while also regarding this tragedy as a grim reminder to ensure their children are safe.

“Driving, making sure that they drop off the children at school, double checking the back chair always,” said Novoa. “You know, it’s just to make sure that they did the right thing.”

“I could not fathom having to be in those shoes, to be honest,” said a woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

“I’m speechless. That’s definitely heartbreaking, and I’m hoping that family and definitely the staff – I know, as a community, you know, the family members are affected,” said a parent.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not specified whether or not anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.