NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is in mourning after he learned that his daughter who was reported missing from North Miami Beach has died.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News captured the last images of 31-year-old Keisha Nicole Jones at Scarlett’s Cabaret in Hallandale Beach.

“That was one of the places where she was last seen with the person that she was with,” said Richard Furlow, Jones’ father.

Furlow, who lives in Detroit, spoke with 7News on Monday.

He said that he and other members of Jones’ Michigan-based family had been waiting to hear more information from officials until he got the dreadful news.

“She just got a relationship with her boyfriend recently, and she was starting a new life going to church, and kids go through things when they’re young, and then I felt that she was really trying to turn her life around,” he said. “My family is broken. My sister can’t stop crying. I’ve gotten so sick to the point where I’ve been having stiffness in my heart, my stomach, so I just try to keep it out of my mind, ’cause that’s the only way I can survive. Just trying to stay strong.”

Furlow told 7News that he learned of his daughter’s passing from officials on Monday morning, but it is unclear how she died or where her body was found.

“I made contact with the morgue itself. They explained to me that between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. that her body that fits the description was discovered,” he said. “On the beach, or somewhere by the water.”

The North Miami Beach Police Department released a missing persons post on Monday, containing her whereabouts at the time.

Jones was last seen at Dean’s Gold, located at 2355 NE 163 St. in North Miami Beach, at around 6 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

Officials said she left the establishment in a rideshare and possibly went to Scarlett’s Cabaret, located at 2920 SW 30th Ave in Hallandale Beach.

Furlow said that he has been told little from the North Miami Beach Police Department.

North Miami Beach Police said the FBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

7News has also reached out to the FBI for details on this case.

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