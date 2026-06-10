FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in a Florida City neighborhood that left a 5-year-old girl dead and left loved ones devastated.

Cameras captured the moment when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews wheeled Ja’nova Parks into HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, early Wednesday morning. Sadly, she would not survive.

Florida City Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the home of the victim’s mother near Northwest 14th Street and First Court, at around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach but did not specify the circumstances behind the shooting.

Officers cordoned off a portion of the street, lined with homes and apartments, while they conducted their investigation.

7News learned an officer drove Parks and her mother to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital before the child was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured a woman who appeared to be a loved one arriving to the scene visibly distraught. She drove off shortly after.

Neighbors were saddened to hear about the girl’s death.

“That is pitiful, very pitiful,” said area resident Betty Hammond. “I wonder how the parents are taking that, you know?

Back at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, people who appear to be family members anxiously waited near the entrance to the emergency room.

Latisha Ellison, the girl’s paternal grandmother, said she was in the hospital for a different reason when her granddaughter was brought in.

“My grandbaby is 5 years old, she’s only 5,” said Ellison as she fought back tears.

When she heard about what happened, Ellison said, she rushed over to the scene, still in her hospital gown, and provided 7News with a picture of the victim.

Ellison described her granddaughter as a bubbly little girl with a huge personality. She last saw Parks when she took the child to swimming lessons on Saturday.

Detectives said there were three adults inside the home at the time of the shooting, including Parks’ mother, and they are interviewing these individuals. Authorities said the victim’s 4-year-old brother was also in the home.

“It makes me angry, because nothing like this should be able to happen, especially in your home,” said Ellison. “Nothing like this should be able to happen.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has taken over this ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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