MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager accused in the gang rape of a young girl was denied bond.

Fifteen-year-old Xavier Tyson appeared in bond court on Monday and was denied bond.

He was arrested Friday and is facing three felony charges, including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Like his other co-defendants, he may be charged as an adult.

As of Monday afternoon, Tyson is currently being held at the Metrowest Detention Center alongside co-defendant, Nelson Nunez.

A third suspect, Jusiah Jones, was placed on house arrest several months ago.

According to detectives, the boys approached the victim as she was walking home in Overtown back in June 2025. They’re accused of pinning her down, filling her mouth with rocks and sexually assaulting her.

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