MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen has been arrested and charged in connection to a child gang rape case in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Xavier Tyson, 15, was booked into jail on Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday afternoon, he’s being held without bond and faces three felony charges, including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

He will likely be tried as an adult as will two other boys who are facing the same charges.

Detectives said a group of boys approached the victim as she was walking home on Northwest 11th Terrace in June 2025.

Miami Police said two of the boys dragged her to a garden, pinned her down, filled her mouth with rocks and sexually assaulted her.

According to the arrest report, Tyson allegedly restrained the girl and pulled down her shirt.

Tyson’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

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