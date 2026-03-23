MIAMI (WSVN) - One of several boys charged in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood will be released from jail, and a 13-year-old suspect will stay behind bars as the minors await trail, a judge ruled.

Twelve-year-old Jusiah Jones and 13-year-old Nelson Nunez appeared in a Miami courtroom, Monday morning. Both boys are being charged as adults.

The children were charged back in February. City of Miami Police said the incident took place on June 18, 2025 in the Green Haven Project community.

Detectives said the boys approached the victim as she was walking home near the 200 block of Northwest 11th Terrace.

Police said Jones and Nunez dragged her to a nearby community garden, pinned her down, filled her mouth with rocks and sexually assaulted her.

In court Monday, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Richard Hersch decided Jones will be released from confinement while he waits for trial.

Jones’ attorney, Jean-Michel D’Escoubet, spoke with 7News moments later.

“The position he was in was that he was forced to do the things that he did by the other two children as a threat of force, and those were the words of the young victim herself,” he said. “The judge ruled today that he’s not a substantial danger to the community, that he found that the evidence isn’t strong enough to keep my client in jail.”

Jones will released on total lockdown house arrest and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Hersch ordered him to stay away from the victim and from social media.

A third child in this case, said to be a witness, was arrested and has been released on bond.

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