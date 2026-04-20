MIAMI (WSVN) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after police said she struck a man in the head with a glass picture frame at a Miami restaurant.

Sophia Grace Majher was taken into custody April 19, 2026, and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at Kiki on the River, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 10:39 p.m. and found a man with a bleeding head wound, police said. The victim identified Majher as the person who struck him.

According to the report, the victim told officers he was assisting security in escorting an unruly group from the property when Majher approached him from behind and struck him in the back of the head with a glass picture frame.

Surveillance video from the restaurant corroborated the victim’s account, showing Majher approach from behind and strike the man at about 10:22 p.m., police said.

An off-duty officer working at the venue observed Majher and others in her group being escorted out by security prior to the incident, according to police.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to treat the victim at the scene.

Majher was arrested and granted a $2,500 bond.

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