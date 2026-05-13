HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - After an interview revealed NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp wasn’t concerned over a judge’s order he stay away from Hollywood City Hall, 7News obtained police bodycam footage of some tense encounters the former football legend had with officers.

Sapp made a name for himself on the gridiron as a defensive force, pursuing opposing quarterbacks with relentless determination. Now, he’s making a name for himself as a constant irritant at Hollywood City Hall and the city’s police department, starting verbal spars with officers, pushing boundaries of where he’s permitted to go and making crude remarks at staff.

While Sapp made a habit of recording many of his encounters to post on Instagram, new bodycam video obtained by 7News shows the perspective of officers who had to deal with the heated confrontations.

A March 3 encounter at the Hollywood Police Department shows Sapp wearing a spandex workout outfit and a bicycle helmet adorned on his head with a camera attached to the top.

“You’re not recording right now, why not?” Sapp asked an officer.

“I am recording,” the officer told him.

During that visit, Sapp was warned by another officer that he was being disruptive to the ability of city employees to perform their duties.

“I’m disrupting her from giving my records right now?” Sapp asked an officer behind the desk.

“The way this is being acted out right now, this is becoming a disruption to employees that are in a city facility,” the officer told Sapp.

Officials went on to warn Sapp that members of the public are not permitted to record videos on the third floor records division.

“Please stop recording within the city facility,” the officer told Sapp.

Another encounter from April 20 shows Sapp bickering with police inside of a stairwell at Hollywood City Hall. Sapp posted the footage to his Instagram account showing him attempting to enter an area officers told him was closed off to the public.

Sapp’s legal trouble stems from his March encounter at the Hollywood Police Department.

“You’re gonna be in violation of a municipal ordinance in about a second, sir” the officer warned Sapp.

“Do what you got to do,” said Sapp.

Sapp was issued with a notice to appear in court, where a judge ordered he must stay away from the records division and staff at City Hall.

During Monday’s interview with 7News, Sapp opted to not comment on the judge’s orders while also shrugging off any concerns about it.

Another incident occurred on May 21, 2025, where Sapp and an officer lobbed immature insults at each other.

“You’re irrelevant, probably, that’s why you’re doing this,” the officer told Sapp.

“You were getting your lunch money taken and your [expletive] beat and your old girl, old lady [expletive] in high school,” Sapp told the officer.

The immature debate devolved further as the officer makes a comment that people don’t know who Sapp is, including a group of young people who were passing through the hallway during their argument.

“What about those kids?” the officer said.

“Small hats?” said Sapp, referring to the yarmulkes some of them were wearing.

“What’s ‘small hats?’ The Jewish people?” the officer asked Sapp.

“Yeah,” said Sapp. “They go to school home.”

Another officer then took exception to Sapp’s derisive comment.

“That’s a racist comment,” the officer said.

Sapp later filed a complaint with the department against the officer who called him irrelevant.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.