PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man is dead after being shot at a gas station early Sunday and crashing his car into another vehicle as he tried to flee, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Daniel Mathis, 32, was pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sunday, about 40 minutes after officers arrived on scene.

According to BSO, Pembroke Park Police responded around 12:54 a.m. to a crash near the 3900 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A witness told officers that Mathis had been involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man at the Orion Gas Station at 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. that turned violent. Mathis was shot during the confrontation.

He then attempted to escape in a Dodge Challenger, but as he entered traffic on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, he drove over the center median and was struck by a Volkswagen SUV in a T-bone collision.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Mathis to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The subject remains unidentified.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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