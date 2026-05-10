PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are attempting to put out a brush fire in the Everglades in southwestern Broward County and northwestern Miami-Dade that shows no signs of slowing down.

Roads were shut down on Sunday evening as crews from multiple agencies tried to keep the flames from threatening homes west of the Pembroke Pines area.

The fire started hours earlier near North Krome Avenue and Northwest 186th Street, a mile away from Mack’s Fish Camp, then quickly spread west within just hours. Early Monday morning, it was visible from the intersection of Krome Avenue and Okeechobee Road.

7News on Sunday spoke to residents who live in the small community. They said no one is injured or hurt, though the fire was burning very close to their homes.

“It’s a little scary, you know what I mean? A lot of action going on out here. I couldn’t get a hold of my wife for a little bit, but it is what it is,” said John.

John said area residents acted fast.

“They told everyone to get out. It was just a scary situation,” he said.

Sunday night, officials said, more than 5,000 acres have been burned, and it was sitting at 20% contained.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released footage of firefighters working hard to extinguish the brush fire from the ground and dropping water from the sky.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue released a pictures of the thick black smoke billowing behind several homes in the Holly Lake community along Pines Boulevard.

Officials urge area residents to take caution if they’re affected by the smoky conditions, advising them to keep their windows shut, set their air conditioning to recirculate indoor air and advising those with respiratory issues to remain indoors.

For a list of roads that have been shut down, click here.

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